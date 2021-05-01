Islamists kill many in Afghanistan, including high school students

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamists have killed many in the latest terrorist attack in Afghanistan. Hence, while Muslims were focused on Ramadan, a brutal Islamist truck bomb killed at least 30 people.

High school students are also among the dead after the car bomb caused extensive damage in Pul-e-Alam, in the province of eastern Logar. Thus while students had diligently followed Ramadan and were preparing for exams, many perished because of the brutality of Sunni Islamist forces.

The BBC reports, “Some of those killed were high school students preparing to sit university entrance exams, said Hasibullah Stanekzai, head of Logar’s provincial council.”

Since President Joe Biden of America announced the pullout of military personnel from Afghanistan then over 225 Afghan security forces and civilians have been killed. It seems likely that various Sunni Islamist groups – including Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and ISIS (Islamic State) – will seek to cement more territory and rule by fear.

Associated Press reports, “The attack came on the eve of the official date set for the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban, who had demanded that all U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan by May 1, have not offered any guarantees for the safety of the departing troops.”

Afghanistan is blighted by an uncertain future and the knowledge that no secularization or religious pluralism – nor a fully democratic system – was achieved in the decades following the presence of American and NATO troops. Therefore, the further darkness of Sunni Takfiri Islamism looks set to encroach further during the endless power vacuum.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-56949830

https://apnews.com/article/asia-pacific-taliban-kabul-afghanistan-bombings-f4520d0e1f2fdc8f949c6fc2eb8d336c

