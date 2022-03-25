Islamists kill many in Somalia after several terrorist attacks

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Al-Shabab (al-Shabaab) has killed at least 48 people in several terrorist attacks. The fear is that the death toll will increase because over 100 people remain injured. Therefore, the attack against a polling station – and other attacks by al-Shabab Islamists – is further confirmation that they seek to crush any hope of democracy in this country.

Amina Mohamed Abdi, a well-known female lawmaker who opposes the government, was killed in one of the terrorist attacks. Hence, people in the town of Beledweyne, where this attack occurred, are in shock by the sheer brutality of the latest terrorist attacks to rock Somalia.

The Guardian reports, “According to a witness quoted by the Associated Press, the bomber ran towards and embraced opposition MP Amina Mohamed Abdi before detonating a bomb as she campaigned in the town of Beledweyne in central Somalia ahead of parliamentary elections this week.”

Stars and Stripes said, “Two other extremist attacks occurred in Beledweyne Wednesday, killing former lawmaker Hassan Dhuhul, a traditional elder and civilians sitting outside a busy restaurant, police said. No more details were immediately available on those attacks.”

Somalia is amid a horrendous drought that is threatening vast numbers of people. Modern Tokyo Times recently reported, “According to the United Nations (UN), over 4 million Somalis are blighted by the latest drought to hit this country. The drought is being declared the worse seen for several decades. At the same time, the never-ending Islamist insurgency continues to set off countless internal convulsions.”

People in Somalia want hope and an escape from the vicious circle of clan differences and the brutality of al-Shabab. However, in the current climate of fear, this dream seems far away for the people of Somalia.

Lee Jay Walker reports, “Somalia is blighted by a terrible drought that threatens to kill vast numbers unless the international community can help. At the same time, Islamists, who kill all apostates to Christianity, are intent on crushing the people of this nation. After all, the only agenda they have is death and oppression of all alternative mindsets – irrespective of different expressions of indigenous Islam or thought patterns outside of religion.”

