Islamists kill over 100 in Nigeria and kidnap women

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamists have butchered over 100 rural workers and civilians in Northeastern Nigeria. The massacres took place in at least two villages in and around Koshobe in the state of Borno.

Apparently, many rural workers were tied up by Islamists and then they slit their throats. Hence, one-minute rural workers were in rice fields and trying to make a living – and then they were erased like sheep waiting to be slaughtered.

President Muhammadu Buhari said, “I condemn the killing of our hard-working farmers by terrorists in Borno state. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

It is also known that many women were kidnapped and this is a typical trait of Sunni Islamists from Nigeria to Iraq. Thus sexual slavery and takfiri Islamist brainwashing await these women.

Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno state, uttered, “Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions: in one side, [if] they stay at home, they may be killed by hunger and starvation; on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents. This is very sad.”

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said, “At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack.”

Overall, despite the longevity of Islamist massacres in Nigeria – and ethnic and religious tensions in other parts of the country – it is apparent that the central government can’t contain the crisis.

