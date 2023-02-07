Israel and Sudan on the path to normalization

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Israel and Sudan are moving ahead on normalizing relations between both nations. This will be a win-win for both countries concerning agriculture, geopolitics, technological development, and other essential areas.

The Sudanese military leader Abdul Fattah al-Burhan also made overtures to Christians after obtaining power. Accordingly, despite Sudan facing many internal problems, it is a far cry from the brutal war period that witnessed the creation of South Sudan after the deaths of millions of people.

Sudan and South Sudan are still blighted by ethnic and political problems – and food insecurity. Thus, the reduction of religious fundamentalism and the foundation of a more pluralistic society is the best path for Sudan.

Voice of America reports, “In 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco all normalized relations with Israel as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. Sudan separately announced plans to establish diplomatic ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.”

Some pro-Palestinian voices were raised. However, “Zionism” sounds shallow when “Arabization” was the foundation of South Sudan splitting from Sudan. Also, black African Muslims in Darfur still face internal persecution and attacks from Arab militias. Therefore, economic development and normalization are win-win for Israel and Sudan.

Also, if Israel and Sudan pledge to normalization, the clout of Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, and Sudan will weigh more heavily on Israel concerning the Palestinian Question. Accordingly, religious militants in Israel need containing. Therefore, positive economic and geopolitical relations should tamper with Israel’s response to tensions with the Palestinians – and with the wealth of Gulf powers – it is time for nations to seek a solution based on sincerity – despite the enormous complexity of the Palestinian Question.

The BBC reports, “Israel and Sudan will sign an ‘historic peace agreement’ in Washington in a few months’ time, Israel’s foreign minister announced following talks in Khartoum.”

Both nations discussed cooperation in “agricultural, energy, health, water, education fields with special emphasis on security and military fields.”

