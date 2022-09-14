Japan and 869 Covid deaths outside hospital under Kishida in August

Sawako Utsumi and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Another negative coronavirus (Covid-19) record under the leadership of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Thus deaths outside of hospital from coronavirus hit a record high of 869 people in August. Hence, it Is further evidence of the failure of the Kishida administration, which solely focuses on economics at all costs.

Unsurprisingly, the previous record of high deaths outside of hospital also occurred under the Kishida administration. Deaths from coronavirus have now reached 43,000 in Japan.

The death toll when Kishida took power was 17,730 (world meters coronavirus website). However, the death toll now stands at 43,000. Thus over 25,000 people have died in less than one year from coronavirus under Kishida – concerning his “do nothing approach.” Therefore, deaths from coronavirus are higher under Kishida than during the administrations of the late Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga – despite the vaccine program being available from day one under Kishida.

Modern Tokyo Times said in a past article, “Coronavirus first entered Japan in the middle of January 2020. Kishida took office on October 4, 2021. Yet Kishida’s primary concern is the economic angle. Hence, an over-reliance on foreign vaccines and the negation of a State of Emergency at the height of infections and deaths in Japan.”

Infections from coronavirus totaled just over 1.7 million before Kishida took office. This figure is now just over 20.3 million. Hence, over 91 percent of all coronavirus infections in Japan are happening under the Kishida administration. Therefore, Kishida focuses on the economy and doubling the military budget despite the enormous mountain of debt.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Kishida’s administration compares poorly with the approach of Abe and Suga – who sought to contain infections and deaths. Thus 1,480 people have died in the last two months outside of hospital from coronavirus despite paying decades of health insurance and taxation. Therefore, in the hour of need – and with Kishida doing nothing to curtail the height of daily coronavirus infections – the number of deaths outside of a hospital is hitting new highs.”

This sums up the Kishida administration.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

