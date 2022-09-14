Japan art and amazing animals by Mori Sosen

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The art of animals by Mori Sosen (1747-1821) is a wonder to behold. This concerns detail and his delightful way of expanding on the natural beauty but transcended by art. Therefore, Sosen’s art of animals never disappoints.

Like many Japanese artists of this period – and much earlier – many aspects of his life remain a mystery. However, Kyoto and Osaka were mainstays concerning his art.

Interestingly, Sosen’s father was instrumental in giving him a firm background in art. Thus, Yamamoto Joshunsai was his first art teacher who taught him the intricacies of the art school of Kano.

Sosen was influenced by Shin Nanbin and Maruyama Okyo – during his informative period. Hence, the realism angle of Okyo is visible within his art. This was a blessing because his art was in great demand by art lovers who adored Sosen’s realism.

In turn, Sosen sometimes set off to the wilderness and spent time in forests to study nature close up. This passion is visible in his art of animals. The same applies to Sosen’s amazing brushwork, detail, technical ability, and artistic sophistication.

