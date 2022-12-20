Japan art and Bakufu Ohno

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Bakufu Ohno (Ono) produced a diverse range of Japanese art. He was born in 1888 and died in 1976. Therefore, one can only imagine the enormous changes he witnessed throughout his life.

Ohno was born in Tokyo. Yet he relocated to the Kansai region after the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake. He also became acclaimed at the Hyogo Prefecture Academy of Fine Arts after becoming an honorary member.

The art pieces in this article belong to the 1940s to early 1950s period. In the first art piece, a solitary individual in a boat is surrounded by stunning nature on all sides. The skyline and faraway mountains – to the pine trees at the forefront of the art piece – all provide a lovely scene.

In the art piece above, farmers are involved in rice weeding and tending to the fields. However, the color of the clothes fittingly suits the lovely landscape.

Overall, the power of nature and how people interwove are noticeable in the collection of art in this article. Hence, farmers look natural and aren’t infringing on nature. Likewise, the person in the boat naturally blends in with the lovely landscape created by Ohno.

