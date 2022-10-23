Japan art: Blossoming of Life before the Shadow

The Japanese contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi often focuses on nature and religion in her art. Thus, in “The Blossoming of Life before the Shadow” art piece, a bigger meaning co-exists naturally.

Sawako Utsumi says, “The shadow of death is only a moment away when considering the age of this universe. Hence, some people find solace in religion, others in nature, others in a fusion of both, and many see nothingness apart from this brief time of existence!”

Not all children make it to adulthood concerning ill health, malnutrition in some nations, wars, child abuse, and horrendous accidents. For animals and other living species, this ratio is even higher. However, lucky individuals in this world have a chance to develop, grow, prosper, and see the beauty of this world – while many will fall like children and the leaves do each Autumn and Winter in Japan.

Utsumi often prays at local Shinto shrines and when visiting Buddhist temples. Hence, nature and Shinto shrines in the countryside and dotting the mountain landscape naturally blend.

In part of the poem below by Tomas Gösta Tranströmer (1931-2015) – he writes beautifully:

Despondency breaks off its course.

Anguish breaks off its course.

The vulture breaks off its flight.

The eager light streams out,

even the ghosts take a draught.

Each man is a half-open door

leading to a room for everyone.

Hence, in this lovely art piece by Utsumi, the blossoming of this life is similar to “even the ghosts take a draught.” However, for the plant world – and others – nature and photosynthesis, similar to quantum entanglement, are ghost-like worlds that exist!

