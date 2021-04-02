Japan bypasses Emergency: Parts of Hyogo, Osaka, and Miyagi under new measures

Sawako Uchida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Daily infections of coronavirus (Covid-19) are increasing in parts of Japan once more. However, unlike past declarations of a State of Emergency, new measures have been announced outside this declaration. Therefore, fresh confusion abounds concerning words mainly being tinkered with along with minor increases of power.

Pre-emergency measures will be implemented between April 5 and May 5. This concerns Hyogo (Amagasaki, Ashiya, Kobe, and Nishinomiya), Osaka city, and Sendai in the prefecture of Miyagi.

However, with measures relating to closing eateries at 8 pm and advising people not to visit karaoke parlors – and other usual demands – it basically sounds like the continuation of the State of Emergency. The main difference being local governors can impose fines on businesses that refuse administrative orders.

Suga Yoshihide, the Prime Minister of Japan, uttered, “This designation is designed to take intensive measures in limited areas for a limited period of time, in order to stop the spread of infection and prevent the situation from becoming so bad that we have to declare a state of emergency.”

However, the increased minimal measures should have been put under a new State of Emergency to avoid confusion. Instead, it seems that politicians seek to hoodwink people based on lesser terminology and appearing to be doing something drastic. Yet, the same cumbersome way of dealing with coronavirus is being implemented once more.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

