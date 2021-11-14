Japan Covid-19 fully vaccinated nearing 75 percent: G-7 political factors

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The number of fully vaccinated people from coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to accelerate in Japan. Thus, unlike the earlier period when Japan lagged behind America and the United Kingdom – and countless other nations – the opposite applies concerning G-7 nations, with Japan virtually on par with Canada at 75 percent.

Virtually 100 million people in Japan have had at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine. More important, 94.5 million people are now fully vaccinated. Therefore, nearly all 47 prefectures hope to finish the first two shot stage by late November.

Japan doesn’t have major internal anti-vaccination discontent. However, anti-vaccination discontent exists in America, France, the United Kingdom, and other G-7 nations. Therefore, Japan is now outperforming the majority of G-7 nations, unlike in the early period when the vaccination program was slow.

In America, France, and the United Kingdom, their respective vaccination programs have stalled. Henceforth, with enormous discontent existing in America, France, the United Kingdom, and other G-7 nations, they are using coercion by stealth (loss of jobs and so forth).

It is believed that booster shots will start early next month in Japan. At the same time, Japan is speeding up other areas from new antiviral drugs to providing more coronavirus-related hospital beds if a future wave emerges.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Deaths in Japan are lower than all other G-7 nations in percentage terms. This is despite the sizeable elderly population. Therefore, with the majority of people taking daily precautions (face masks, sanitization, and other areas) and the average BMI being low, other G-7 nations should note these specifics when taking the role of obesity and other important factors into account.”

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook