Japan Covid-19: Worrying signs in Aichi, Chiba, Fukuoka, Kanagawa, Osaka, Saitama, and Tokyo

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times





The optimism of low new coronavirus (Covid19) cases between early May and the middle of June is now fading in Japan. Instead, major cities including Tokyo and Osaka have enabled the nightlife angle and sex entertainment districts to retrigger new cases. Thus the coronavirus is once more affecting the wider community.

Of course, other areas were also responsible for spreading the coronavirus in the early period. This includes live house, tourism, and the workplace. Yet hostess bars and the nightlife angle were tolerated after the state of emergency despite the known infection angle.

Hence the coronavirus is spreading again to different age groups because people are being infected at work, in restaurants, at home, and so forth. Therefore, the window left open for the coronavirus to spread via nightlife districts is now impacting on wider society.

In recent times, Tokyo and Osaka have witnessed new daily high infection rates. This is a sad indictment because coronavirus entered Japan in early January.

The prefectures of Aichi, Chiba, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Kanagawa, and Saitama are increasingly worried. Thus Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama are feeling the convulsions of Tokyo based on geography and the ineptitude of the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. After all, increased infections in Ikebukuro were bound to impact Saitama and the same applies to other angles related to Chiba and Kanagawa.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, “There is no change to our stance to cautiously restart economic activity, while asking the public to cooperate in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.”

Overall, the death toll of approximately 1,000 is extremely low when compared with other nations in Europe, North America, and South America – and with mounting deaths in parts of the Middle East and South Asia. However, the longevity of coronavirus in Japan is creating an enormous psychological burden on workers in the hardest-hit areas. Also, with the height of summer to start then heatstroke is a real concern for many workers under enormous stress.

The economic angle is also burdensome for the poorest in society and people who survive on contract labor. After all, many companies are suffering from uncertainty.

Hence, while the death toll remains relatively low, other factors are causing widespread fatigue in the hardest-hit areas.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

