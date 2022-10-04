Japan Covid deaths reach 45,000: Majority under Kishida

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office one year ago. Since then – and despite the coronavirus (Covid-19) program being installed before he took power – 60 percent of all coronavirus deaths have occurred under Kishida.

Infections under Kishida have skyrocketed by approximately 92 percent under his leadership. Natural immunity, the effects of the vaccine, more anti-virals, and more excellent knowledge of the virus entail that the death rate is coming down. However, 60 percent of all deaths and approximately 92 percent of all coronavirus infections under Kishida’s “do nothing approach” – when daily coronavirus infections were the highest – sums up the Kishida administration concerning the coronavirus.

Deaths were much lower under the recently murdered Shinzo Abe and his successor Yoshihide Suga (their collective period is much longer). They both implemented emergency and quasi-emergency measures when infections increased. Therefore, despite the measures by Abe and Suga being mild – compared with Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and many other nations – infections did come down.

Kishida’s policy – during the height of the coronavirus crisis – was putting the economy first at all costs. Understandably, Japan is worried about economic convulsions. However, given Kishida’s focus on doubling the military budget, this entails his lack of judgment.

In August, another grim coronavirus (Covid-19) record occurred under the leadership of Kishida. This relates to the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of a hospital. Therefore, a record high of 869 people died in August outside of the care sector – during their respective moments of need.

Kishida’s over-reliance on foreign vaccines – and the negation of a State of Emergency at the height of infections and deaths in Japan – sums up his approach. Hence, while infections are currently collapsing in the majority of nations in the world, was Kishida’s approach good enough for the people of Japan?

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes