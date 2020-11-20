Japan daily Covid-19 cases hit a new high: Daily commute remains busy
Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida
Modern Tokyo Times
The new daily coronavirus (Covid-19) figure reached a new high of over 2,380 cases in Japan. Thus, with the influenza season and the winter period approaching, it seems that deaths will start to flow in this period unless adequate measures are taken.
In truth, the response of the central government in Japan and the local government in Tokyo seems far away from the concerns of ordinary Japanese citizens. Hence, even today, the rush hour period in Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo, Yokohama, and other cities, will be jam-packed in the morning and from 5 pm onwards.
One can only imagine the psychological impact of the longevity – and ebb and flow – of the coronavirus crisis on ordinary workers. After all, from jam-packed buses and trains – to busy working offices – the mental strain is enormous.
Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo, uttered, “As we approach year-end, I urge residents and businesses to take all possible steps so that together we can stop the virus from spreading further.”
Yesterday, the cities of Tokyo, Osaka, and Hokkaido all logged new daily high infections with 534, 338, and 266 cases. Similarly, in recent days, the growing concern also applies to Aichi, Hyogo, Ibaraki, Kanagawa, Nagoya, and other parts of Japan.
Norio Omagari, director at the Disease Control and Prevention Center, uttered, “We have reached a phase of rapid spread.”
Hence, the following months will witness a new challenge in the fight against coronavirus in Japan during the winter period. Therefore, for people using busy buses and trains, the mental strain will increase further with the flu season set to begin.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis
https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics
