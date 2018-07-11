Japan death toll now reaches 156 after brutal floods and landslides kill many

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Intense flooding and landslides in Western and Southwestern Japan are known to have killed at least 156 people. However, with approximately 60 people still missing, then people in Japan are waiting for more grim news. Therefore, many prefectures face an uphill struggle to stabilize worse hit areas, while areas including Hiroshima and Okayama fear more deaths.

At the same time, search and rescue missions are working in sweltering conditions and against the clock. Also, with utilities being hit along with negative issues related to water, then the situation remains dire in the worse hit areas.

The prefectures of Hiroshima and Okayama have especially been hit hard and fears are growing that more bodies will be found. For example, in the prefecture of Okayama, you have a deep concern for people who remain cut off in Kurashiki. Hence, search and rescue teams remain fully focused on helping the most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe uttered, “We will assess the needs of victims and push for quick reconstruction.”

Abe stipulated earlier, “There are still many people missing and others in need of help, we are working against time.”

The Guardian reports, “The prime minister, Shinzo Abe, cancelled a trip to Europe and the Middle East that was due to start on Wednesday and expanded the search and rescue effort, which involves 73,000 members of the self-defence force, police officers, firefighters and coastguard personnel.”

Sadly, despite the intensity of the search and rescue teams helping countless numbers of people, it still seems likely that the death toll with keep on increasing. At the same time, with so many people losing their homes and with utilities being hit hard, then it is essential that the central government works closely with many local governments.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jul/09/japan-floods-death-toll-climbs-after-historic-rain-and-landslides

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com Sawako Utsumi – Contemporary artist from Japan

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes