Japan election: PM Kishida elected after LDP and junior partner Komeito re-elected

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito have been re-elected. Currently, the full election result isn’t known. However, polls and early results show the ruling LDP and Komeito passing the needed 233 mark.

Indeed, it appears that the LDP has done better than expected. Henceforth, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will feel relieved. After all, with public discontent over the handling of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis mainly concerning the lack of economic support – and two LDP leaders resigning in the last 13 months – then Kishida was handed a difficult challenge.

The BBC reports, “National broadcaster NHK projected the LDP-Komeito coalition would win between 239 to 288 lower house seats – more than the 233 needed to retain control.”

Kishida only became the leader of the LDP a few weeks ago. However, with coronavirus (Covid-18) numbers plummeting, then the LDP could focus on the election.

Modern Tokyo Times predicted that the electoral turnout was instrumental for the LDP. This concerned a low turnout that meant apathetic voters for opposition parties would curtail their inroads.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “In 2009, Hatoyama – who ousted endless LDP rule despite being related to one of the founding fathers of the LDP – gained from the 69.19 percent turnout. However, projections are for another low turnout. Therefore, political apathy seems set to continue.”

In the two prior elections, the voter turnout was 52.65 percent in 2014 and 53.69 percent in 2017. Hence, it was perceived by Modern Tokyo Times, a low turnout implied limited inroads by opposition parties, despite the recent internal chaos inside the LDP.

The LDP will feel relieved that they emerged victorious in the important Lower House general election.

