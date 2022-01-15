Japan hits 25,000 Covid-19 daily infections
Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe
Modern Tokyo Times
The rebound in daily coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in Japan continues unabated since the New Year period. Hence, 25,744 new daily infections were announced today.
Reports from South Africa to the United Kingdom indicate that the Omicron coronavirus variant is milder than past variants. This notably applies to Delta. Therefore, the Japanese government took no pre-emptive measures to close down the country over the New Year period.
The worst-hit areas for new daily infections notably apply to Tokyo (4,561), Osaka (3,692), Okinawa (1,829), Kanagawa (1,538), and Aichi (1,480). If replicated like other nations hit by Omicron, the numbers are expected to rise over the next few weeks.
Goto Shigeyuki, the Health Minister, is reducing the isolation period for people in close contact with infected people concerning the Omicron variant. Hence, the isolation period is now 10 days instead of 14 days. Therefore, emphasis is on the functioning of society.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is focused on strengthening the medical sector, providing more hospital beds, better medication, shortening the timescale for the third vaccine shot, focusing on the seriously ill, and other important measures.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis
https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics
