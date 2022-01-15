Japan hits 25,000 Covid-19 daily infections

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The rebound in daily coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in Japan continues unabated since the New Year period. Hence, 25,744 new daily infections were announced today.

Reports from South Africa to the United Kingdom indicate that the Omicron coronavirus variant is milder than past variants. This notably applies to Delta. Therefore, the Japanese government took no pre-emptive measures to close down the country over the New Year period.

The worst-hit areas for new daily infections notably apply to Tokyo (4,561), Osaka (3,692), Okinawa (1,829), Kanagawa (1,538), and Aichi (1,480). If replicated like other nations hit by Omicron, the numbers are expected to rise over the next few weeks.

Goto Shigeyuki, the Health Minister, is reducing the isolation period for people in close contact with infected people concerning the Omicron variant. Hence, the isolation period is now 10 days instead of 14 days. Therefore, emphasis is on the functioning of society.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is focused on strengthening the medical sector, providing more hospital beds, better medication, shortening the timescale for the third vaccine shot, focusing on the seriously ill, and other important measures.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes