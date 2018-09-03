Japan is awaiting Typhoon Jebi with apprehension after recent natural disasters

Kanako Itamae and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Typhoon Jebi is expected to reach landfall tomorrow in Japan in and around parts of Central and Western areas of this country. After recent natural disasters based on the weather, from floods and landslides to many people dying from the horrendous heat, then Typhoon Jebi is a continuing negative force based on the power of nature. Therefore, several parts of Japan are preparing for the worse before this potent typhoon hits the country.

Weather agencies are warning of heavy downpours that could trigger floods and landslides once more. Equally, coastal areas expect extremely high waves that will threaten local fishermen if unprepared.

Indeed, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is predicting winds that could reach a potent 252km an hour. In other words, the JMA is notifying local prefectures and the central government – and people residing in areas expecting to be hit by the typhoon – to prepare for the worse based on recent tragedies.

Newsweek reports, “The weather agency has issued warnings for Jebi’s approach, saying the storm could deliver high waves, flooding and landslides to southern Honshu. Typhoon Jebi is expected to approach Japan as the country’s strongest storm this year. Already, the area where Jebi is expected to make landfall has suffered from flooding and landslides in July that killed more than 200 people, making it one of Japan’s worst weather disasters in years.”

In recent months in Japan, it is either horrendous heat or strong storms that punctuate the daily heat wave. Hence, while the sole overriding concern prior to Typhoon Jebi is for areas already hit in July this year – and helping people blighted by sunstroke and other consequences triggered by the heat wave – people outside of Japan are worried about the 2020 Olympic Games that will be held in the height of summer.

https://www.newsweek.com/typhoon-jebi-track-update-when-will-typhoon-jebi-hit-japan-1101289

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes