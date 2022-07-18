Japan cross-party trip to Taiwan: Biden’s rhetoric

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Japanese lawmakers will visit Taiwan to highlight the continuing support of this nation despite displeasing China. The event is low level but a subtle hint to China that Japan is in the camp of America concerning the containment policies of Washington.

The visit is planned for late July. Obviously, the timing after the recent murder of Shinzo Abe – who was pro-Taiwan and often upset China concerning his comments on the China and Taiwan issue – is a reminder that his ideas remain within the body politic of Japan.

NHK reports, “The group includes former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Ishiba Shigeru, former defense minister Hamada Yasukazu, Democratic Party for the People deputy leader Maehara Seiji and Watanabe Shu of the Constitutional Democratic Party.”

The delegation will meet high-ranking individuals in Taiwan. Yet, uncertainty abounds if they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan. Irrespective of this, the cross-party delegation from Japan is appreciated by the ruling party in Taiwan.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan is increasingly following the whims of America. After all, after three squandered economic decades and over two decades of static wages, only nationalism is an easy ticket to maintain. Therefore, despite the low-key nature of the visit by the cross-party Japanese lawmakers, it will still be deemed negatively in China.

President Joe Biden of America is adept at creating problems at the drop of a hat concerning China and the Russian Federation – even if this means major u-turns in seeking Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to increase their respective energy outputs.

The Guardian reports, “Joe Biden has said the US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if it came under attack from China, in an unusually forceful presidential statement in support of self-governing that drew a defiant response from Beijing.”

Biden continued, “America is committed to a one-China policy – but that does not mean China has the jurisdiction to use force to take Taiwan.”

Kishida – who seeks to dramatically increase Japan’s military spending despite having the highest ratio of debt in the world – was encouraged by Biden after he said, “I applaud Japan’s determination to strengthen its defense – a strong Japan, and a strong Japan-US alliance, is a force for good in the world.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Japan should seek to make compromises with regional nations where possible – rather than following the divisionist policies of America. Yet, the omens under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida look negative.”

