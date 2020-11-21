Japan records a new daily Covid-19 high: 415 new cases in Osaka

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In the last week, Japan is reaching new daily coronavirus (Covid-19) highs with regularity. Hence, many cities including Hokkaido, Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo, and others, have also reached new daily infection highs.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga needs to review the situation with all leading experts to stem the coronavirus crisis. If not, then the situation will continue to increase – especially with the winter season on the horizon.

In Osaka, a new daily high of 415 cases was announced today. Hence, the new national high followed given similar events in Tokyo and other parts of Japan. Therefore, a new daily national high of 2,560 cases was reported.

Suga said, “maximum caution” is required in the fight against the coronavirus. Yet, once more, he reiterated that the government is following a path of supporting the economy – while also seeking to contain the crisis.

Thus, for many people, the situation is confusing despite some restrictions now being put on the “Go To Travel” campaign. For, on the one hand, the government calls for caution. However, on the other hand, tourism and dining out have been supported financially.

Modern Tokyo Times recently stated, “In truth, the response of the central government in Japan and the local government in Tokyo seems far away from the concerns of ordinary Japanese citizens. Hence, next week, the rush hour period in Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo, Yokohama, and other cities, will be jam-packed in the morning and from 5 pm onwards.”

It is abundantly clear that the coronavirus is spreading to various parts of the country. Hence, similar policies being used by the central government and various local governments aren’t able to contain the crisis.

Instead, the psychological war continues for workers who need to commute – or who work in high-risk jobs. Therefore, it appears that the next few months will witness more deaths and infections.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

