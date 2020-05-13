Japan requests people to refrain from travel to areas hit hard by Covid-19



Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Japan is requesting people to refrain from travel to areas hit the most by the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. This request will apply after the state of emergency is lifted in the majority of prefectures.

It should be stated that at no point was the whole of Japan over-run by coronavirus. Thus, the overwhelming majority of prefectures from the middle of January until May 1 had between zero and 10 deaths.

However, certain concerns persist in and around Tokyo, including the prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama based on interconnections. Likewise, a few other areas are of concern but overall the majority of Japan is waiting to tick again.

Indeed, even in Tokyo, the number of infections is coming right down. In saying this, daily reported infections were never high in the first place. Hence, in the last two weeks, the number of daily infections remained below 100 each day.

In the last two days, the infection rate recorded was 10 and 7. Therefore, with Tokyo having the highest number of deaths with 203, it shows how Japan – up to now – is escaping the worse.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Minister of Economic Revitalization, uttered, “The state of emergency may be lifted for many prefectures if there are no spikes in new coronavirus cases.”

Hence, with the number of cases falling throughout Japan, it is obvious that most prefectures will return to normal. However, Nishimura is requesting people to refrain from traveling to areas that will still be under the state of emergency.

Overall, unlike America with over 83,000 deaths – or the United Kingdom with roughly 33,000 official deaths (ONS says over 40,000 deaths by May 9) – the death toll in Japan is just over 650 deaths. Therefore, despite Japan having a high elderly population and over 126 million people, it is clear that the current death toll is remarkably low.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook