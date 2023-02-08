Japanese art and storms

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The artist Hiyoshi Mamoru depicts two children and their father running home to escape the lightning. One can imagine the noise of thunder, the flash of lightning, and the start of rain – while they run for cover toward the safety of home.

Mamoru studied under the highly acclaimed Okada Saburosuke (1869-1939). He had fond memories of his time in Korea – during the colonial period.

The art piece above is by Tsutsui Toshimine (1863-1934). He was born in the late Edo Period and died in the early Showa Era.

This lovely print shows a refined lady fighting against the rain and wind. She is dressed elegantly. However, despite her attire, she is determined to reach her final destination despite the ongoing storm.

The last art piece is a lovely print by the esteemed Hiroshige (1797-1858). In this print, travelers are caught out by the sudden storm that breaks out. One can also imagine the heat concerning the attire of the travelers.

Hiroshige focused on many artistic themes – including birds, erotic art (shunga), landscapes, nature, religious angles, and so much more. True to Hiroshige, the ordinary often became sublime beauty. Therefore, the appeal of Hiroshige never fades in Japan and internationally.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes