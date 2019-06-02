Japanese artist and her colorful and spiritual nuance of Maurice Utrillo

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a delightful contemporary Japanese artist who hails from northern Japan. In her latest art piece, she focuses once more on Maurice Utrillo (1883-1955). However, as usual, her nuance to the original by Utrillo is reshaped by her own religious concepts, ideas, and color schemes.

This complex artist fuses various angles from past European and Japanese artists. At the same time, Utsumi creates her own individual landscapes. Another lovely cultural angle to the art of Utsumi is that she can easily move from Dutch Golden Age art, Impressionism, Rinpa, and various Japanese schools of art. Equally important, this varied artist also focuses heavily on artistic angles related to Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism.

Indeed, it is known that Utrillo sought a sense of sanctuary within the Christian faith despite his early upbringing be far from a religious one. Of course, for Utrillo, he never found his existence easy and the role of the Catholic Church became a steadying ship within his troubled life. Therefore, Utsumi implants her own Christian angle into her latest art piece that was inspired by Utrillo, even if the end product is extremely different from the original.

In a past article about Utrillo, I comment, “…familiarity and the power of the Christian faith would bestow a semblance of normality for Utrillo. This is a far cry from his teenage years and the reality of his mother that inflamed contradictory forces within his soul.”

The latest art piece by Utsumi is titled, “The Japanese colorful and spiritual nuance of Maurice Utrillo.” In this delightful art piece, the color scheme hits you immediately. The same also applies to the different artistic cityscape that emerges despite Utsumi being influenced by Utrillo. Also, Utsumi embeds a central Christian theme whereby she can imagine Utrillo visiting a church in order to escape the negativities of this world.

Overall, another stunning art piece by this complex contemporary Japanese artist that delights to the maximum. This relates to her personal color schemes and Utsumi’s creative spiritual angle that fluctuates depending on the art theme being depicted.

Book Review: Sawako Utsumi and her Kindred Spirit

European and Japanese Art: Buddhism, Christianity, Landscapes, Rinpa, Shintoism, Ukiyo-e, and Dutch Masters

http://www.lulu.com/shop/lee-jay-walker/sawako-utsumi-and-her-kindred-spirit/paperback/product-22830732.html – Please click on to order the book.

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Art of Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-colorful-and-spiritual-nuance-of-maurice-utrillo-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/utrillo-and-church-seasonal-change-in-paris-by-japanese-artist-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/mirage-of-utrillo-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-eyes-and-utrillo-sawako-utsumi.html

http://sawakoart.com

