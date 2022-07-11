Killer of Shinzo Abe and the Moonies link in his mind: Anti-Communism

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In the mind of the killer of former leader Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the linkage of the Unification Church (Moonies). This heretical church hails from South Korea. Therefore, while the linkage was known several days ago – despite Abe not being a member – the sensitivity of Japan and Korean relations – and nationalism – meant the slowness in releasing the information.

The Unification Church (Family Federation for World Peace and Unification – Moonies) is deemed to be a cult and is ardently anti-Communist. Donald Trump and Abe gave speeches last year at the Rally of Hope event sponsored by the Unification Church. However, it is easy to link individuals – or nations – to various circles in the mind of anyone. For example, Prince Charles of the United Kingdom is known to have mixed in Muslim Brotherhood circles and other organizations.

Abe himself was not a member of the Unification Church. Yet, ties of anti-communism along with probable American money channels – will link Abe’s grandfather Nobusuke Kishi. Also, Abe’s father, Shintaro, was known to have ties with the Unification Church.

Japan Press Weekly (Sep 2021) said, “Akahata on September 17 reported that former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo gave a praising message in a rally hosted online by an organization affiliated with the former Unification Church or so-called Moonies, notorious for its “spiritual sales” of costly goods and “group weddings” which have long been a social issue in Japan… The organization will likely use Abe’s appearance in the event to recruit new believers and advertise their products, leading to the creation of new victims. Abe’s moral responsibility should be called into question.”

The killer will have a contrite and confused picture in his mind. Yet, even if people deem the killer to be deluded and a brutal assassin: in his world, he sadly put Z, B, U, D, and N, together and came out with A, B, and C.

Reuters reports, “Yamagami believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a “huge donation”, Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigative sources. Yamagami told police his mother went bankrupt from the donation, the Yomiuri newspaper and other media have reported.”

ANTI-COMMUNISM AND ABE’S GRANDFATHER AND FATHER – THE MOONIES

America supported the murder of millions of Communists and people deemed the hard-left in this period of history (Abe’s grandfather and father in the post-World War Two period). This happened from the bloodbath of Communists in Indonesia with America and United Kingdom ratlines – to Operation Condor in South America and various conflicts in Southern Africa (Angola and Mozambique). Therefore, the ties connecting Kishi and Abe’s father with the Unification Church – could easily have been anti-Communist channels that were potent in Northeast Asia in this period of history (China under Chairman Mao, North Korea, and the Soviet Union).

Also, while apathy dominates the political scene of modern Japan – in the period of Kishi and Abe’s father, the left in Japan was more powerful and anti-America.

In 2006, the Japan Press Weekly reported, “Kajikuri Gentaro, the former director of a Unification Church’s front organization “International Federation for Victory over Communism” said that he worked with Kishi Nobusuke, Abe’s grandfather and former prime minister, to establish an independent Japanese constitution and the enactment of an anti-espionage law. Kajikuri also said that he met Abe.”

The mainstream press in Japan claims that the killer of Abe (Tetsuya Yamagami) was broken mentally by the poverty of his mother – and other areas related to the family breakdown: concerning his mother giving her money to the Unification Church.

His reasoning will lack coherent logic in the mind of wider society. However, in his world, sadly, it all made sense. Therefore, the brutal murder of Abe took place because he put countless unrelated dots together.

Abe himself wasn’t a member of the Unification Church. Like other senior politicians – all over the world (who mix in similar circles) – Abe will have talked at countless conventions that have nothing to do with his belief system. Therefore, Abe’s tragic murder happened after his killer put all the wrong dots together.

However, the role of murky channels between anti-Communist ratlines in the past is a different issue.

https://www.japan-press.co.jp/s/news/?id=13764

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook