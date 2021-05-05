Little children and staff members killed in machete attack in Brazil

Sawako Utsumi and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

The town of Saudades, in the state of Santa Catarina in Brazil, is in shock after a brutal machete attack. Currently, the motive behind the horrendous attack by an 18-year-old male at a nursery school remains unknown.

In total, two staff members at the nursery school and three little children were killed. The three children are reported to be below the age of two. Therefore, one can only imagine the horrendous pain and suffering – and utter confusion – that took place inside this nursery school.

The BBC reports, “Several dozen children were in the building at the time of the incident and staff tried to hide them, officials said. A fourth child is said to have suffered minor injuries.”

It is known that the 18-year-old male first attacked a teacher near the entrance of the nursery. After this, he then began to attack little children with his machete. Therefore, staff members responded by seeking the safety of other children in the building and calling for help.

The Independent reports, “The attacker then turned the weapon on to himself gashing his own neck, abdomen and torso and is currently in a critical condition in the hospital, reported AFP.”

The local Governor, Carlos Moises, said, “My solidarity with families, the school community and all residents of this welcoming city.”

Motives behind the brutal attack remain unknown.

However, what is clear is that the entire community is reeling from such a brutal attack. Hence, complete shock, sadness, and utter bewilderment are being felt throughout Saudades.

