Major cybersecurity firm FireEye likely hacked by Russian SVR: FBI investigates

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

It appears that Cozy Bear (APT29) has hacked into FireEye. Thus the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in America is assisting FireEye with this sophisticated breach. Therefore, the Russian Federation angle of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) looks set to reverberate.

FireEye is a major cybersecurity firm that is known internationally. Hence, with Cozy Bear being deemed responsible, it highlights the fragility of even the most potent cybersecurity firms to potential hacking at an important level.

FireEye acknowledged that its systems had been pierced by a powerful adversary. Hinting strongly that a foreign entity with creme de la creme expertise was involved.

This company said “a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities” had made off with its Red Team testing tool kit. However, given the relationship with FireEye with national governments, it isn’t a shock that it was hacked by what appears to be the SVR.

The New York Times reports, “For years, the cybersecurity firm FireEye has been the first call for government agencies and companies around the world who have been hacked by the most sophisticated attackers, or fear they might be.”

Of course, in America, you have a lot of anti-Russian Federation hysteria. However, if it is the SVR – or another entity linked to the Russian Federation – it shows how vulnerable systems are even when deemed to be highly sophisticated. Therefore, individuals in cybersecurity will be monitoring the convulsions of the latest important international hack.

