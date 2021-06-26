Mali hit in two separate Sunni Islamist attacks

Mali hit in two seperate Sunni Islamist attacks

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Mali is blighted by political intrigues, ethnic tensions, and an Islamist insurgency that shows no sign of being curtailed. Hence, the two recent Sunni Islamist terrorist attacks against the armed forces of Mali in Boni (region of Mopti) – and against the United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in the neighboring region of Gao – highlights the dangers of terrorism in Mali.

In the attack in Boni, Islamists targetted the armed forces of Mali. It is known that six soldiers were killed but details remain limited. Therefore, from Nigeria in West Africa to Mozambique in Southern Africa – and from Libya in Northern Africa to Somalia in Eastern Africa – all these Islamist insurgencies are potent.

In the attack against UN peacekeepers, The Guardian reports, “The attack on Friday in the north targeted a temporary base set up by the peacekeepers near the village of Ichagara in the Gao region, where Islamist insurgents linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State are active.”

The car bomb planted by Islamists injured thirteen UN peacekeepers. Of these thirteen soldiers, it is known that three German soldiers were wounded severely.

Earlier this week, the armed forces of France were attacked. France 24 reports, “…six French soldiers and four civilians wounded on Monday when a car bomb detonated near a French armored car.”

France and Germany have also been hit by Islamist terrorist attacks internally in recent years.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/26/car-bomb-injures-13-un-peacekeepers-in-mali

https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210625-more-than-a-dozen-un-peacekeepers-in-mali-wounded-in-car-bomb-attack

