Mexico reaches 30,000 Covid-19 deaths and high infection rate continuing

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Mexico reached a grim 30,000 coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths and with little sign of abating. Indeed, in the last 24 hours, 6,914 new cases have been reported. Therefore, high numbers of deaths are being recorded daily.

In total, the death toll is now 30,366. At the same time, infections reached its highest one day total in the last 24 hours. Hence, with the economic angle being extremely important in Mexico, it appears that options are limited.

Recently, the Modern Tokyo Times reported, “Also, like Brazil, the economic angle is extremely complex in comparison with European nations hit extremely hard. This relates to absolute poverty and the working poor already struggling before the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, options for Brazil and Mexico – just like the increasing crisis in India and Pakistan – are limited.”

It also appears that the real death toll is much higher. This is based on the limited capacity to test and other factors about burying people quickly without full disclosure.

The BBC reports, “Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is eager to restart the country’s flagging economy. His government announced a phased plan to lift restrictions in May.”

In Mexico City, the epicenter of the crisis in Mexico, businesses not deemed essential were given the go-ahead to reopen in early July. Yet, with the severity of the crisis upon this nation, it seems unwise. Therefore, a vicious circle looks set to continue based on protecting the health of citizens or over-focusing on economic activities.

Of course, the economic angle isn’t so easy for Mexico.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-53296003

