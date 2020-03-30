Mount Fuji and contemporary Japanese art: The old world of Rinpa

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese contemporary artist, Sawako Utsumi, once more produces an adorable art piece based on rinpa (rimpa). In the past, Utsumi heavily focused on Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1828) about rinpa. However, in her latest rinpa art piece, the emphasis is on Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858). Despite this, and in the knowledge that Hōitsu taught the young Kiitsu before passing away from this world, Utsumi fuses aspects of both but based on her own unique personal artistic traits.

In the art piece titled “Suzuki Kiitsu in color by Sawako Utsumi and the flow of Sakai Hōitsu”, she fuses aspects of Kiitsu (original by Kiitsu below) with Hōitsu based on the mountain landscape. Equally, Utsumi utilizes her independent color scheme of “Hōitsu through the eyes of modernity turned backward,” when completing “Suzuki Kiitsu in color by Sawako Utsumi and the flow of Sakai Hōitsu” by giving the impression of a natural linkage.

However, in truth, the color scheme and landscape linkage are based on the intricacy of Utsumi who adores many angles to Japanese and European art. This results in the trick of the imagination because both originals are more distant toward each other. Therefore, the creativity and imagination of Utsumi are based on her personal artistic qualities – and the fact that she bases trust on her non-artistic mentor who fuses his psychological angle.

Utsumi’s rinpa and the cultural angle is ignited by the richness of high culture that flourished in Kamakura, Koyasan, Kyoto, Nara, Nikko, and other areas over many centuries. Hence, the lore of old Japan, the Meiji Era, and aspects of European art dwells within the artistic spirit of Utsumi. Similarly, her independent landscapes belie more than what the eye can see.

Overall, with Mount Fuji being central to her latest art piece, it is important to focus on both “Hōitsu through the eyes of modernity turned backward” and “Suzuki Kiitsu in color by Sawako Utsumi and the flow of Sakai Hōitsu.” By doing so, the fusions of Hōitsu and Kiitsu are noticeable. Likewise, the independent spirit of Utsumi and her mentor can be felt through the color scheme and the bigger picture that exists outside the limitations of words. Therefore, another adorable art piece can be viewed in isolation and based on the psychological undertones that speak no words.

http://sawakoart.com

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japan-art-and-mount-fuji-suzuki-kiitsu-in-color-by-sawako-utsumi-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/hoitsu-through-the-eyes-of-modernity-turned-backward-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

http://moderntokyotimes.com/japan-art-and-stunning-angle-to-sakai-hoitsu-who-belongs-to-the-edo-period-by-sawako-utsumi/

