Muslims stone a Christian female to death in Nigeria

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A young Christian woman in Nigeria was stoned to death by a Muslim mob on the grounds of blasphemy. Deborah Yakubu died at the hands of many Muslim males in northern Nigeria. They then burnt her body while declaring Allahu Akbar (Allah is the greatest).

Nigeria is beset by Sunni Islamic fundamentalism concerning Boko Haram and other Islamist groups who declare allegiance to the regional Islamic State (IS – ISIS) terrorist group. However, Deborah was stoned to death by ordinary Muslims and not terrorists.

Voice of America reports – concerning Sokoto – that “Blasphemy in Islam, especially against the prophet, attracts death penalty under Sharia, which operates alongside common law in the region.

This barbaric incident happened in Sokoto State. Thus, one can only imagine Deborah’s fear and the pain she endured during her final moments on this earth.

A video shows the male Muslim mob being in ecstasy while stoning her to death. Hence, declarations of Allahu Akbar are heard frequently.

Astonishingly, Muslims rioted and attacked Christian shops because several culprits were held in detention. Yes, not only do they justify the barbarity that unfolded. However, they also seek the killers to get away with the crime. Therefore, Christian Nigerians reside in fear in parts of Northern Nigeria – irrespective of Fulani Muslims killing Christians, Boko Haram terrorist attacks, or mob religious violence.

