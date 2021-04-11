Myanmar in a spiral of death without any plan B

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The spiral of death in Myanmar that followed the military coup against State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi is beyond rationality. After all, is this what the military coup leaders wanted?

Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Defence Services, is now the de facto leader of Myanmar after the military seized power. Yet, far from boosting the security of Myanmar, he is pitting the people of this nation against each other.

Hence, hundreds of people and many children have died since the coup against State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Thus increasing poverty, another generation without democratic hope, hindering the economy, and allowing outside meddling to further sow divisions is the only achievement – on top of increasing deaths.

Ethnic tensions in parts of the country are also increasing. At the same time, the diverse religious community is being mocked by security forces. For example, in Kachin, Christian churches have been searched indiscriminately.

The Reverand Awng Seng, uttered, “If they want to search, they should have sought faith leaders’ approval. Instead, weapon-wielding personnel arrived like they were conducting a military operation. It is unacceptable and I strongly condemn it. If they behave like this on religious land, we can’t imagine how they behave in people’s homes.”

In the latest massacre, approximately 80 people have been killed by the security apparatus in the city of Bago. The BBC reports, “The military is reported to have taken away the bodies of those killed, and the true number of deaths may never be accurately established.”

Richard Horsey, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, said, “The military’s actions were creating a situation where the country could become ungovernable.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-56703416

