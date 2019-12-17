Myanmar is a distortion for Islamic and Western nations to hide their crimes: CHT, ICJ, and OIC

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Myanmar is seeking to stabilize the democratic path despite countless ethnic issues that besets this nation, the result of decades of authoritarian rule. At the same time, endless negative media campaigns in Western and Islamic nations are hindering the political leaders of this nation that seek foreign capital. Indeed, if Myanmar is handed to China on a plate and democracy is supplanted, then look no further than the deeds of hypocritical Western and Islamic nations. After all, the usual players must cover-up their multiple sins from destabilizing countless nations to supporting various brutal proxy forces on the ground.

Equally ironic, but negated by the international community, is the brutal legacy of countless Islamic invasions followed on by Western imperialism. Hence, while condensing the outcome, enormous Bengali Muslim migration altered the ethnic and religious landscape of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), and several parts of Northeast India. This brutal reality put asunder the various Buddhist, Hindu, and Traditional Belief communities of the above mentioned based on the legacy of Islamization and the intrigues of the British Empire. Therefore, the utter destruction of non-Abrahamic cultures – or the replacement of their culture and land – is still ongoing from Assam in India to the Chittagong Hill Tracts to Rakhine in the modern world.

Thereby, the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, sought to defend her nation at the overtly biased International Court of Justice (ICJ) based on the utter bias of Gambia. After all, Gambia, just like the hypocrisy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), seeks to gloss over countless brutal ongoing events in Northern Syria, Yemen, and a plethora of other intrigues that are supported by fellow OIC members.

In modern times you have the armed forces of NATO Turkey and its Sunni Islamist sectarians in Northern Syria who seek to cleanse the Kurds and others. At the same time, the Saudi Arabia Sunni Muslim alliance and the intrigues of Shia Iran have led to untold numbers of deaths in Yemen. Similarly, vast numbers in Yemen are blighted by malnutrition and other ills based on the ongoing conflict that pits various Muslim majority nations against fellow Muslim nations. Likewise, NATO powers and members of the OIC have collectively destabilized Iraq, Libya, and Syria with the result being utterly devastating. This also applies to the enslavement of the Yazidis and the cleansing of various Christian groups – and the usual anti-Shia sectarian angle.

However, where is the ICJ in charging extremely wealthy NATO and Gulf powers? Or, is it, like it appears, those nations of wealth and power can literally involve themselves in independent nations at random without any fear? In other words, how can you compare an internal issue in Myanmar with the millions killed – and religious minorities cleansed and enslaved – based on the deeds of NATO nations, Gulf powers, Iran, OIC nations, and so forth?

Another important issue, how come Bangladesh isn’t being charged by the ICJ over events in the Chittagong Hill Tracts? This relates to the indigenous Buddhists (and other non-Muslim faith groups) who face endless Bengali Muslim migration and Islamization by stealth. Equally, just like Bangladesh, the nation of Indonesia is focused on Javanese expansion and diluting various non-Muslim indigenous groups. The legacy in some parts of Indonesia is Islamization by stealth and weakening once dominant ethnic groups. Therefore, is the OIC silent about Bangladesh and Indonesia – to name but two nations – because majority Muslim nations are crushing various non-Muslim ethnic and religious groups in the Chittagong Hill Tracts to West Papua? Similarly, why isn’t the ICJ holding these nations to account?

In 2017, the BBC reported, “Malnourished children are also at increased risk of dying from infectious diseases. In Yemen, some 1.8 million children are acutely malnourished, including 400,000 under the age of five with severe acute malnutrition.”

Events in Rakhine pales into insignificance compared with the deeds of OIC nations or NATO powers. Equally important, the issue covered by the ICJ in Rakhine is based on the illegal mass immigration of Bengali Muslims and not related to an indigenous group. Of course, Myanmar is beset by many ethnic disputes in this nation but the Bengali Muslim question is different. Therefore, unlike Western and Gulf powers spreading death and destruction to independent nations – the crisis in Myanmar is internal.

Aung San Suu Kyi bravely went to the international court where other more powerful nations shudder to address the collective brutal deeds they have done on independent nations. Yet, unlike the deeds done by Western and Islamic powers, Aung San Suu Kyi reminded the international community on who inflamed the crisis and the objectives of ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army).

In a past article, the Modern Tokyo Times stipulated, “For small indigenous ethnic groups in Rakhine (Myanmar) and Bengali Hindus, the religious angle soon became apparent. Thus, the sword of ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) Islamic terrorism would target non-Muslim minorities despite these groups holding no power over Bengali Muslims in Rakhine. Therefore, the armed forces of Myanmar had no option but to help the indigenous of Rakhine and protect Bengali Hindus who equally faced the brutality of ARSA.”

AFP (France 24) reported in 2017 about the Mro fleeing ARSA terrorism, “San Tun said many of his Mro people — who number between 20,000 and 40,000 — had to leave everything behind as they sought sanctuary in government-held areas…”

The BBC also reported on one brutal massacre by ARSA Islamic terrorists in Ah Nauk Kha Maung Seik. This media source stipulated, “In this brutal and senseless act, members of ARSA captured scores of Hindu women, men and children and terrorized them before slaughtering them outside their own villages.”

Overall, the government of Myanmar and its path to democracy needs supporting internationally. At the same time, the voice of Myanmar needs fairness and to be heard but not via the bias of the international community that utilizes power concentration, in order to butcher and destabilize at random. Therefore, Aung San Suu Kyi is seeking far-reaching solutions in relation to ethnic tensions, the infrastructure, preserving democracy, and other important issues. Hence, it should be Western and Gulf powers that are thrown to the Lion’s Den based on their collective policies of international carnage – and not a dignified politician who is beset with countless problems to solve.

Finally, Bangladesh should be held accountable for the Chittagong Hill Tracts and tolerating enormous Bengali Muslim migration to India and Myanmar respectively. After all, the repercussions of events in Bangladesh and enormous Bengali Muslim migration is creating enormous tensions throughout the region.

http://www.france24.com/en/20170903-buddhists-hindus-flee-myanmars-sectarian-clashes

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-hindus/slaughtered-hindus-a-testament-to-brutality-of-myanmars-conflict-idUSKCN1C21M6

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-44206372

