Myanmar is bullied by Western and Islamic states that seek to gloss over Yemen and other ill deeds

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Western and Islamic nations that have destabilized countless nations collectively now seek to gloss over collective ill deeds by picking on Myanmar endlessly. In other words, the more massacres that happen in Yemen, just like in Libya and Syria yesterday by Western and Islamic backed Sunni Islamists, the more Myanmar is an easy scapegoat. Therefore, regional nations that have cordial relations with Myanmar – and major powers including China (regional nation), Japan, and the Russian Federation that also have cordial relations with Myanmar – are all ignored by the usual media sources who recite from the same Western and Islamic media hymn sheet.

Of course, issues related to endless Bengali Muslim migration to Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), and Rahkine (Myanmar) are bypassed by the media circus that seeks just to incite against Myanmar. However, despite the rhetoric against Myanmar, this nation is multi-ethnic and multi-religious and this includes Muslims that are loyal to the nation-state.

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “The international media is negating the serious issue of Bengali Muslims overwhelming the indigenous in Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), and other areas. Indeed, it appears that Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and Tribals don’t even enter the equation. Similarly, the Pope and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are blinded by their own respective agendas. Hence, the indigenous remain voiceless and at the mercy of endless Bengali Muslim migration, a land grab, and Islamization by stealth.”

On the same theme, Modern Tokyo Times stipulated, “The reality of the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh where Buddhists are increasingly marginalized based on endless Bengali Muslim settlements, is a fear held within certain Buddhist circles who worry about Islamization in parts of Myanmar. Indeed, the Buddhist and the tribal majority in the Chittagong Hill Tracts are being supplanted rapidly. Of course, for Buddhists and Hindus, they only have to look at the reality of modern-day Pakistan and what happened after many Islamic invasions of Afghanistan. Therefore, the British and Islamic role in cutting up mother India, the murky reality of the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, the British policy of settling mainly Bengali Muslim immigrants to Myanmar (Burma), and the silence of successive British governments to the erosion of Hinduism in Bangladesh and Pakistan is all too clear.”

Luckily for Myanmar, important Permanent Members of the United Nations support the progress being made by Myanmar and they seek to shield the nation from outside meddling. This applies to China and the Russian Federation. At the same time, important economic powers in Asia including China, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea all have cordial ties and seek economic expansion with Myanmar. On top of this, regional nations including Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and others, are listening closely to the leaders of Myanmar based on regional goodwill.

Another important angle is that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Western powers also seek to cover-up countless mass hypocrisies by spreading propaganda against Myanmar. Thereby both forces seek to cover-up the reality of Libya, Syria, Yemen, the treatment of religious minorities, and the endless persecution of the Kurds by friends and foe alike. Hence, while the Saudi Arabia-led coalition is responsible for 1 million people in Yemen being blighted by cholera and over 1.8 million children suffering from malnutrition (total much higher when applies to the entire population), the same nations and allies within the OIC keep on pointing the finger at Myanmar.

In other words, the OIC and Western powers are shamelessly glossing over Yemen and countless other realities – and then the hypocrites ply the “Muslim card” or the “humanitarian card” when it comes to Western powers. However, in truth, Western powers supply the military arms and logistics to Sunni Muslim nations involved in killing vast numbers of civilians in Yemen – just like Gulf and NATO powers colluded against Syria by tolerating countless different Sunni Islamist Takfiri forces who behead, enslave, and butcher for fun. Therefore, Myanmar is a useful nation to bully because it glosses over the collective ill deeds of the same Western and Islamic powers that are involved in destabilizing nations and killing vast numbers of people.

Turning back to Myanmar, then irrespective if it is leading political parties or the military of Myanmar, they don’t want to accept approximately one million Muslims who are historically closer to Bangladesh. Indeed, the reality of what happened to Buddhism and Hinduism once Islamization took route in modern-day Bangladesh and Pakistan is a clear reminder of why Buddhists and Hindus rightly fear another Islamist land grab. This applies to both India and Myanmar and the same applies to the indigenous of the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. After all, it should be remembered that Bengali Muslims also butchered Bengali Hindus in Rakhine after Islamists attacked the armed forces of Myanmar.

Once the Chittagong Hill Tracts had nothing to do with Islam until the British meddled and then Bengali Muslim migration did the rest. Hence, the richness of Buddhism in Myanmar is the binding faith that threads throughout the religious and ethnic mosaic of this nation. In other words, Islam is historically outside the vast majority of people in this land. However, if the Bengali Muslim land grab in Rakhine is installed based on the meddling of Western and Islamic powers, then where next because history dictates that Abrahamic faiths keep shifting the boundaries and religious dynamics of societies.

http://moderntokyotimes.com/islamization-and-bengali-muslim-migration-pity-the-indigenous-of-assam-the-chittagong-hill-tracts-and-rakhine/

