Namibia asks for support because of a severe drought that threatens 500,000 people

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Namibia is asking for international support because of a severe drought based on poor rains. It is known that at least 500,000 people are already struggling because of the lack of adequate food supply. Therefore, the leaders of Namibia are asking for international support to assist internal agencies that are overstretched.

In the National Assembly, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, the first female to reach high office in Namibia, appealed for global assistance. Equally, she called on all Namibians to assist fellow citizens during the ongoing natural disaster.

The Prime Minister stipulated, “We… call on all Namibians and development partners to assist in any way possible, so that we provide to our people who are affected, as well as the livestock.”

Sadly, for Namibia, this is the second time in the last three years that a state of emergency was installed. Hence, Namibia and international agencies with expertise need to focus on past experience and to prepare to a greater level for future droughts.

Despite Namibia being known for its richness in minerals, the same nation is blighted by its arid geography. This fact means that Namibia relies heavily on importing food and this notably applies to imports from South Africa.

Overall, the poor rainy season during the first three months of the year is enormously insufficient. This, in turn, means that at least 60,000 animals have fallen victim to the devastating drought. Therefore, international support is needed immediately in order to assist areas that are blighted by the ongoing drought.

