Nationalist Kishida of Japan turns back on South Korea and Yoon

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is the most anti-Russia leader in living memory in Japan. Hence, no shock that Kishida is spurning the opportunity provided by the President-elect of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol.

This refers to Kishida turning down the opportunity to represent Japan during the ceremony that sets the conditions for Yoon to take over the reins of power in South Korea.

Thus another nationalist tainted decision by Kishida from growing support of war-time revisionism within the upper echelons of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan – to nationalists within the ruling LDP obtaining senior positions – that typifies the Meiji Restoration legacy of anti-China, anti-Russia, and anti-Korea under Kishida.

Kishida is currently traveling to many nations. However, somehow he can’t respect the incoming leader of South Korea. Hence, the path of 2013 is continuing under Kishida concerning the snubbing of this important political ceremony in South Korea. Therefore, despite Yoon seeking to boost ties with Japan from day one, Kishida looks down on regional leaders within Northeast Asia.

The issue of the Yasukuni Shrine once more angered the political elites of China, South Korea, and a few other nations concerning War Criminals. Hence, the Foreign Ministry of South Korea said, “The government expresses deep disappointment and regret over the fact that Japan’s responsible leaders have once again sent offerings to and paid respects at the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan’s history of the war of aggression and enshrines war criminals.”

Kishida will send the equally anti-Russia Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, to the ceremony that will usher in the President-elect Yoon of South Korea.

Modern Tokyo Times recently reported, “In the internal Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election in 2021, it is worth remembering that Sanae Takaichi came second concerning Diet member votes. This points to the mounting nationalism within the ruling LDP. After all, Takaichi opposes the Murayama Statement that clarifies the war crimes committed by Japan during the war, denies Comfort Women being forced into sexual slavery, took a picture with a holocaust denier (Kazunari Yamada), and utilizes the Yasukuni Shrine openly in league with her nationalist tendencies. Hence, for Takaichi to come second in the Diet voting ballot last year – highlights the rise of nationalism within the ruling LDP.”

Yoon is likely to strengthen ties with Japan. However, the behavior of Kishida is weakening the hand of Yoon. Hence, despite Yoon hoping to improve geopolitical ties with Japan, it seems that the historical legacy will continue. After all, Yoon is being undermined from starting a fresh page from day one under his leadership with Japan. Therefore, Yoon’s backers will remind him of the real nationalist tendencies of the Kishida administration – and how the new leader of South Korea was rebuffed despite the leader of Japan visiting many nations during the same timeframe.

South Korea desires a fresh start with Japan. Thus ties are likely to improve in the short term. However, this improvement lacks sincerity concerning the Kishida administration.

