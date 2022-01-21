NATO divisions and usual warmongers (UK and US): Russia and Ukraine

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have involved themselves in the destabilization of Europe – along with other NATO powers (France concerning Libya and Turkey in Syria) – for many decades. Hence, from supporting the dismemberment of Yugoslavia and then Serbia (Kosovo) – to intrigues in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and other conflicts – mass immigration took place. This relates to failed states, chaos, terrorism, ethnic persecution, and other negative factors.

In America, you have 100,000 opioid deaths, a border that remains non-viable and increasing social and political divisions. Similarly, in the UK, even the statue of Winston Churchill needed to be protected recently from individuals who loathe the traditions of this country. Also, both nations are blighted by criminality, gender identity wars, race-baiting, and no firm direction about the future. However, when it comes to anti-China and anti-Russian Federation intrigues, the political elites in the UK and US still seek to sow more international chaos.

The crisis in Ukraine is extremely delicate concerning changes that happened in the Soviet Union to NATO’s increasing expansion eastwards. Thus political elites in Moscow want geopolitical respect when NATO and the Russian Federation have mutual vested interests related to geopolitics. Therefore, just like the crisis between China and Taiwan, which is being encouraged by the US and the UK (also by Japan in recent times) – the same forces (excluding Japan) in the corridors of power in London and Washington are upping the ante in Ukraine aimed at the Russian Federation.

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, said, “The deliveries of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft to Ukraine are pushing the Ukrainian authorities towards abrupt and dangerous steps. Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk Agreements. The Ukrainian armed forces are touting that they have started to employ US-supplied Javelin anti-tank missile systems in Donbass and are also using Turkish reconnaissance/strike drones. As a result, the already tense situation in the east of that country is further deteriorating.”

Alexander Lukashevich, Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE, “We are alarmed by reports some member-countries of NATO have stepped up the deployment of lethal weapons and military personnel to Ukraine. This week alone several British military planes carrying guided missile systems have landed in Kiev.”

TASS News reports, “The Russian diplomat stressed that US military transport and reconnaissance aircraft were appearing in the skies over Ukraine ever more often and that the United States had lifted obstructions to the re-export of their missile systems and other weapons from the Baltic countries to Ukraine.”

Unlike the UK and US, Germany is holding firm in taking a more nuanced approach. Annalena Baerbock, the Foreign Minister of Germany, said, “We are prepared to have a serious dialogue with Russia to defuse the highly dangerous situation right now because diplomacy is the only viable way.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Thus, from the point of view of the Russian Federation, the ongoing military build-up of Ukrainian forces in the environs of the Donbas (Donbass) region is leading to nervousness. After all, given the nationalist nature of forces in Western Ukraine towards the Russian population, it is inconceivable that the Russian Federation would stand by and watch fellow Russians being killed.”

The Council on Foreign Relations reports, “Western scholars disagree somewhat on the motivations behind Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Some emphasize NATO’s post–Cold War enlargement, which Russia has viewed with increasing alarm. In 2004, NATO added seven members, its fifth expansion and largest one to date, including the former Soviet Baltic republics Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Four years later, when NATO declared its intent to bring Ukraine and Georgia into the fold at some point in the future, Russia made clear a redline had been crossed.”

The Guardian (Simon Jenkins), concerning the late Boris Yeltsin pleading with NATO powers not to move to the borders of Russia, reports, “The west blatantly derided the advice. Nato leaders feasted on victory, recruiting members eastwards through Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Baltic states. Pleas from Russian moderates were ignored, while London opened its doors to Russia’s stolen wealth. The result was predictable. In 1999, Vladimir Putin took power on a populist, patriotic ticket. To Britain’s former Moscow ambassador, Rodric Braithwaite, Putin was a master of articulating “the sense of humiliation Russians felt after the collapse of the Soviet Union”. He exploited Nato’s aggressive expansionism for all it was worth. When in 2008 America’s George W Bush backed extending Nato membership to Georgia and Ukraine (a move that was vetoed by Germany and France) Putin seized land in both.”

Ukraine and the Russian Federation need to seek a solution where at least the “conflict is frozen” in the Donbas (Donbass) region – until a political solution can be found. Honest brokers within NATO – notably Germany and Italy – also should seek compromises on all sides. After all, Ukrainians on all sides of the ethnic, political, and religious fence are being held hostage to the expansionist policies of NATO.

Meddling by the UK, US, and others including Canada, will not end well given recent history.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/20/britain-russia-ukraine-border-dispute

https://tass.com/politics/1391077

