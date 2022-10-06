Ogata Korin and Japanese art (1658-1716)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ogata Kōrin (1658-1716) was born during the first century of the Edo Period in Japan. True to the nature of his art, he lived in Kyoto. Hence, you can feel the power of high culture in his sophisticated art.

His brother, Ogata Kenzan (1663–1743), was a notable ceramicist who blessed the Edo Period. He also did painting like his brother. However, Kōrin notably focused on art – just like his brother focused extensively on ceramic art despite being a notable Rinpa artist like Kōrin.

The British Museum says, Kōrin “…studied under Soken Yamamoto, the Kano school, and Tsunenobu and Gukei Sumiyoshi. He was also influenced by Hon’ami Koetsu and Tawaraya Sotatsu.”

Kōrin equally had enormous skills concerning ceramics, kimono embroidery, and lacquer ware. Thus, similar to his brother, Kōrin was multi-talented. Therefore, you can imagine how the world of Buddhism, Confucianism, high culture, and an array of artistic areas melted his heart.

Kōrin became one of the great masters of Rinpa art along with Koetsu, Sotatsu, Kenzan, Hoitsu, Kiitsu, and Sekka. Therefore, the appeal of Kōrin continues today – just like during the Edo Period.

