Osaka News: Osaka Governor Yoshimura may extend Covid-19 emergency

Sawako Uchida and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura of Osaka is considering extending the State of Emergency after the ending date of May 11. This is based on daily infections of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Osaka regularly hitting over 1,000 in the recent period.

The figure may fluctuate during the Golden Week holiday period based on reduced testing. Similarly, the recent State of Emergency in Japan covering Hyogo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo might gradually reduce infections. However, the first few days of the current State of Emergency seems to be having a limited impact on Osaka.

Reports state that twelve people have died at home while waiting for hospital treatment in recent months. Hence, with a shortage of beds – and many people being kept at home – it is abundantly clear that Osaka faces a serious coronavirus problem.

The death toll in Japan from coronavirus is now over 10,000 and the longevity is alarming. Likewise, the slow vaccination program, psychological impact on commuters going to work on busy trains and buses, and the economic impact are enormous for millions of people. Therefore, with nearly 1,000 serious cases throughout Japan and the crisis spreading to more regions, the situation looks set to continue.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Unbelievably, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike seek to take medical staff away from the ongoing situation to cater for the Olympics. Thus, while Osaka needs support, the political elites in Tokyo are still focused on the Olympics at this pressing time.”

Yoshimura is increasingly concerned by the latest coronavirus crisis to hit Osaka after being initially confident during the Second State of Emergency several weeks ago.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

