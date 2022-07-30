Over 50 dead in floods and landslides in Iran

Heavy rain hit many parts of Iran, resulting in floods and landslides. It is known that 53 people have been killed in several major incidents. Also, many people remain missing in more remote areas. Therefore, emergency operations in Iran are ongoing in the worst hit areas.

In total, roughly four hundred towns and villages have been hit hard. Thus the roadwork system and other angles of the infrastructure have been hit in parts of the country where floods and landslides caused havoc.

Reuters reports, “Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at the Red Crescent Society, told state TV that 16 people were still missing after two days of floods that have affected 400 towns and villages in 18 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Many highways were closed.”

At least ten people have been killed in the foothills of the Alborz Mountains. This is located northeast of Tehran. Hence, great sorrow hit the Firouz Kooh region.

In the village of Imamzadeh Davood – northwest of the capital Tehran – eight people have died in the ensuing landslide triggered by the floods. A famous holy shrine was also badly damaged.

Operations to find missing people are continuing in the worst-hit areas.

Floods also killed over 20 people last week in southern Iran. This happened in the environs of Estahban. Therefore, death and misery are being triggered by heavy rain in various parts of Iran.

