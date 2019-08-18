Over 60 killed by ISIS in Sunni Islamist attack targeting the Shia in Afghanistan

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Once more the hand of Sunni Islamism struck against innocent Shia Muslims who are deemed “infidels” and worthy of butchering in Afghanistan. Of course, for the Shia, such brutality is often inflicted on them in other nations. For example, you have had countless attacks in Iraq and Pakistan. Therefore, it wasn’t surprising when ISIS (Islamic State – IS) proudly claimed responsibility for slaughtering at a Shia wedding ceremony in Kabul.

The barbaric Sunni Islamist bomb attack – inside a wedding hall that was meant to signify love and a new bond – is known to have killed at least 63 people. On top of this, many remain injured to varying degrees.

This is the reality of Sunni Takfiris because the mindset they have is that all and sundry are infidels and worthy of slaughter. At the top of this endless list of hate is the butchering of the Shia. Other religious groups are targeted because in recent times the Yazidis were enslaved, forcibly converted to Sunni Islam, and butchered by ISIS in Iraq.

The BBC reports, “An IS statement said that one of its fighters blew himself up at a “large gathering” while others “detonated a parked explosives-laden vehicle” when emergency services arrived.”

Ashraf Ghani, the President of Afghanistan, condemned the barbaric terrorist attack. He uttered, “I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred.”

The leader of Afghanistan reiterated that while ISIS was responsible, in his view the Taliban couldn’t escape being linked. Hence, the Taliban can’t “absolve themselves of blame for they provide a platform for terrorists.”

It remains to be seen how peace talks will develop between America and the Taliban but clearly, this Sunni Islamist group is viewed with enormous suspicion based on past – and ongoing deeds. Sadly, for the Shia, they know that the Taliban and ISIS view Shia Islam with complete disdain. At the same time, internal government security forces can’t protect them from brutal massacres like the latest wedding hall terrorist attack by ISIS.

Hence, the latest slaughter by Sunni Takfiris against the Shia will not be the last. So a day of joy was once more turned into a day of utter horror and brutality.

