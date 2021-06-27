Peru and election uncertainty remains despite the small socialist majority

Sawako Utsumi and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

According to international monitors, the election in Peru was extremely transparent. Indeed, the U.S. State Department deemed the presidential election as being a “model of democracy.”

However, despite the official result giving Pedro Castillo a 50.13 percent victory over Keiko Fujimori at 49.87 percent, Fujimori insists that fraud took place contrary to the views of international monitors. Hence, the socialist Castillo believes that his right-wing rival Fujimori is involved in a dirty-tricks campaign to overturn the result.

The ideological split between Castillo and Fujimori – and the family background of Fujimori in the political system of Peru – means that tensions are growing. This comes at a time of enormous coronavirus (Covid-19) convulsions. This concerns the high coronavirus death toll and terrible economic consequences. Therefore, with social inequality existing well before the presidential election – alongside major political differences – the waiting period for Castillo to take office is upping the ante.

Reuters reports, “Fujimori, 44,000 votes behind with all ballots counted, has sought to disqualify votes, largely in rural areas that backed Castillo, making claims of fraud with little evidence. Backers, including some retired military, have supported her claims.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “It is known that Castillo wants to install socialist and political reforms to create a fairer society. Hence, he promises to redistribute more wealth from the mining sector and other areas of the economy. Therefore, Castillo will alter the Constitution of Peru to clamp down on absolute capitalism – whereby profitable areas are not boosting the coffers of the central state.”

Of course, for Fujimori, she will point at the disaster of Venezuela and the need to follow a conservative approach. Hence, she supports the market economy and democracy based on strength.

Castillo uttered, “A new time has begun. Millions of Peruvians have stood up in the defense of their dignity and justice.”

The BBC reports, “With the two candidates representing very different visions for Peru, the winner could define which path the country takes for the next five years.”

Thus the stakes are extremely high!

https://www.reuters.com/article/peru-election/peru-braces-for-protests-as-election-body-slams-interruptive-arts-idUSL2N2O80BD

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-57511485

