PM Hamdok resigns in Sudan: Internal crisis is growing

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The political paralysis gripping Sudan is continuing. At the same time, ongoing protests remain against the military and civilian elites who supported the initial coup under the auspices of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Therefore, despite the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in late November, the prime minister resigned concerning the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Hamdok said, “I decided to give back the responsibility and announce my resignation as prime minister, and give a chance to another man or woman of this noble country to… help it pass through what’s left of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country.”

Not so long ago, the nation of Sudan was at war with itself. This concerns the Arab Islamist-dominated elites and various African ethnic groups in the South – while tensions in other parts of the country, including Darfur, remain extremely tense.

Sudan and South Sudan (independence from Sudan in 2011) are both blighted by internal problems that threaten the respective stability of both nations. Hence, ethnic tensions, political differences, rampant corruption, and vested parties that seek to preserve power mechanisms over society continue to hinder democracy and progress.

Concerning Hamdok and recent events in Sudan, the BBC reports, “Civilian and military leaders entered an uneasy power-sharing agreement aimed at moving the country towards democratic rule after a popular uprising led to the overthrow of Sudan’s long-term authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.”

The Sudan Tribune reports, “The former prime minister admitted his failure to bring the political forces to agree on a political declaration enabling him to form a government of technocrats as it was agreed in the framework agreement with al-Burhan.”

Hamdok said, “I have tried as far as I am able to spare our country the danger of slipping into disaster.”

He continued, “Despite all that was done to bring about the desired and necessary agreement to fulfill our promise to the citizen of security, peace, justice and an end to bloodshed, this did not happen.”

Since the coup of October 25, at least 57 people have died in protests against the military elites. In recent days, new deaths have occurred.

Hamdok’s resignation means that a person who sought accommodation – of international prominence and clout – no longer exits. Hence, divisions will become even starker. Therefore, the situation is extremely perilous – with further terrible news also coming out of Darfur.

