Poetry and remembrance of Judy Doggett Walker: Virtue and hope crushed by this cold earth
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
In this cold earth are times of my yesteryear
Once signs of hope and passing the family key
Never to know that the small patter of feet would be taken from thee
Age bedeviled my body and mind
Hence, each day became a painful grind
Fleeting memories fragmenting like a failed jigsaw
In a distant mirror, I sometimes saw little hands and bright smiles
Yet, in another mirror, I remember the horror when the branch fell
Never to see again, never to feel, never to glow with joy
So with each New Year, my fading memory struggled
My body weakened, my soul tormented
All hope fading because the fear of death was encroaching
Now in the fog of time, the little feet became further eroded
Hope, joy, lust for life, all but a distant time
Then the sensation of inner death grew stronger
Soon only fear would be followed by ultimate darkness
The ravages of life, the erasure of grandchildren
Only tears are left – fear, despair, and all rays of life befallen
In memory of my mother Judy Doggett Walker who passed away from this earth on April 10, 2019
Images of Judy Doggett Walker and her grandson Christian Yoshiki (first image) – the second image with her son Lee Jay – her granddaughter Lydia Sakurako is the third image – now the patter of little feet have faded from this world like their late grandmother.
Rest In Peace – Judy Doggett Walker (November 29, 1934, to April 10, 2019)