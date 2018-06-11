President Trump is optimistic of a positive summit with the leader of North Korea

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America is extremely optimistic of a breakthrough with Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Indeed, reports stress channels between America and North Korea are going swimmingly and beyond expectations before both leaders officially meet in Singapore. Therefore, the omens of a genuine breakthrough seem to be on the cards.

Of course, the unpredictable nature of Trump and Kim means that nothing can be taken for granted. Yet, with much work being done behind the scenes, then it seems unlikely that either leader would have agreed to meet unless both believed that a new chapter is in the offing.

Mike Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State, uttered, “we anticipate that they will come to their logical conclusion even more quickly than we anticipated.”

Pompeo further continued, “an unprecedented opportunity to change the trajectory of our relationship and bring peace and prosperity” to cover the whole of the Korean Peninsula is within reach.

Trump, brimming with confidence, stated, “We’ve got a very interesting meeting … tomorrow, and I just think it’s going to work out very nicely.”

Of course, even if talks genuinely go smoothly the hard work will follow whereby cogs in the machinery could occur unless both nations are extremely sincere. After all, it is clear that certain individuals in the Trump administration are not so agreeable to the stance being taken by the leader of America. Hence, the fear is that certain intrigues may emerge. However, if Trump and Kim are sincere then a genuine new chapter is in the offing that will alter the geopolitical landscape of Northeast Asia providing hawks are kept at bay.

Even in the worse case scenario, Trump should be praised for at least trying to set in motion a new chapter with North Korea. Hence, with the clock ticking before the leaders of America and North Korea meet, the expectations of hope persist that Trump and Kim can overcome the burden of history.

