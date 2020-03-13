President Trump utters that the Tokyo Olympic Games would be better to be canceled

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America pointedly suggested that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics should be canceled for one year. The leader of America is suggesting this based on the continuing international coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

In truth, with thousands already dead in China and Italy – and others dying in other nations including Japan – then the hype of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is already suffering. Hence, Trump is saying what many people already think given the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Trump said, in reference to empty stadiums, “I would say maybe they postpone it for a year.”

He continued about Japan, “They’re very smart, they’re going to make their own (decision), but I like that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place. I think, if you cancel it, make it a year later, that’s a better alternative than doing it with no crowd.”

Bringing the coronavirus issue further into the comments by Trump, then it would appear to be very dangerous to give this virus another chance to spread. This applies to the best-case scenario that the crisis is already over. Therefore, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – with at least the first five months of this year being dominated by the coronavirus crisis – is already an empty shell irrespective of any gloss.

Internally, in Japan, the most important issue for the majority of people isn’t the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games but the coronavirus crisis. Yes, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government are focused on the economic angle. However, the real fear in Japan is the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Thus, all focus should be on increasing health care measures and helping small to medium-sized companies to survive.

After all, every day tens of millions of hard-working citizens in Japan have to get on crowded buses and trains in all major cities. Hence, the natural concern is the coronavirus crisis and not the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games for the majority of people in Japan.

