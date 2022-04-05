Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to preserve the independent path of Hungary

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The leader of Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, emerged victorious again to secure his fourth term in office. Orbán is a free conservative political spirit who seeks to preserve the culturally rich heritage of Hungary while enhancing the economic development of the nation.

Orbán said, “The whole world has seen tonight in Budapest that Christian democratic politics, conservative civic politics and patriotic politics have won. We are telling Europe that this is not the past, this is the future, our common European future.”

He continued, “We have won a great victory — a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels.”

The BBC reports, “…Fidesz party won 135 of 199 seats with almost 99% of the votes counted, preliminary results show.“

Hungary isn’t blighted by high crime, FGM, exporting Islamic terrorists (unlike France, Germany, and the UK), race-baiting, gender identity confusion, and seeking to erase the religious traditions that bind society (even if religious or secular but acknowledging the importance of past religious traditions). Hence, the politically correct media despises the politics of Orbán despite the economic gains of Hungary since he took power – after all, he opposes the European replacement theory.

Central European nations have vivid memories of being ruled by communism. Thus, conservative strains throughout the region remain potent. Equally, the rich cultural heritage of Central European nations helped to preserve an important identity when under communist rule.

Diktats from the European Union are deemed differently concerning history. Hungary is free to decide its own path and doesn’t need outside interference.

