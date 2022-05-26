Quad statement by America, Australia, India, and Japan vindicates India: Russia

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

America and Japan have espoused endless anti-Russian Federation comments, while America supports Ukraine with tens of billions of economic and military aid. However, India remained steadfast at all times – and refused to join the anti-Russian Federation bandwagon of G-7 nations, the European Union, and NATO members. Therefore, the mild statement by the Quad Group vindicates the stance of independent India.

It is also an indicator that America and Japan fear being found out because the Russian Federation is gradually entrenching itself in Russian ethnic and non-Russian speaking areas of the Donbas and the surrounding region. Unlike the distant wars by America concerning Agent Orange on Vietnam to bombing Afghanistan, Libya, Serbia, and Iraq with various allies – while supporting the Saudi-led alliance to the tune of hundreds of millions of military sales under the former leader Barack Obama: Russians belong to the soil where they are dying to protect Russian and non-Russians in the Donbas region and joining areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India pointed out that the Quad Group needs to focus on the Asia-Pacific region. Also, India – like other BRICS nations (Brazil, China, India, and South Africa) – and with the Russian Federation being a member – seek to develop diplomatic bridges concerning the conflict. Hence, with America and Japan being more diplomatic in the knowledge of recent Ukraine military losses and the economic pain engulfing many nations internationally, it appears that America and Japan are accepting India’s approach through gritted teeth.

It is too early to say, with certainty, how the newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will develop relations with China. However, while Australia will continue to be fully committed to the ideals of the Quad Group and geopolitical tensions with China will remain – for example, recent developments in the Solomon Islands: it appears that Albanese will take a milder approach and seek some accommodation with China when possible.

The statement made by the Quad Group refrained from mentioning China and the Russian Federation, unlike the probable hopeful tendencies of the anti-Russia leaders of America and Japan. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan have been forced to accept the nuanced approach of India – while also acknowledging the need for the newly elected leader of Australia to find his “geopolitical feet.”

The External Affairs Minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, recently said, “We have to be confident about who we are. I think it is better to engage the world on the basis of who we are rather than try and please the world as a pale imitation of what they are.”

Jaishankar continued, “The West should remember what happened in Afghanistan less than a year ago, where an entire civil society was thrown under the bus by the world.”

The final statement said the Quad Group “reiterated our strong resolve to maintain peace and stability in the region.”

This is mild compared with recent statements coming out of America and Japan and the failed arm-twisting of both nations in being unable to change the independent stance of India. Also, with international economic pain emerging from the failed sanctions of G-7 and European Union nations – along with the entrenchment of the Russian Federation in areas of cultural, ethnic, and linguistic attachment to “mother Russia,” then soon the anti-Russia bloc will have to acknowledge these permanent changes on the ground.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation need to find a solution that will end the conflict – and that acknowledges the notion of realpolitik and the historical legacies before the Soviet Union altered the borders. Nationalism in Ukraine will only lead to further loss of land because the Russian Federation will seek a bigger buffer zone to protect Russians and Russian speakers consisting of different ethnic groups that look to “mother Russia.”

Ukraine should look at Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen – and nations where America, the United Kingdom, and others have involved themselves – the result is the continuing mechanism of death, failed states, sectarianism, terrorism, and the fleeing of ethnic and religious minorities. This is followed by leaving these nations in chaos and then spreading new chaos to another part of the world – the pattern is never-ending. Is this what Ukraine wants?

