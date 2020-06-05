Red Light Area again responsible for 7 out of 12 new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is located in Shinjuku but the same district is also responsible for new coronavirus cases (Covid-19). This applies to the sexual entertainment district of Kabukicho in Shinjuku. Therefore, it is galling that once more 7 out of 12 new cases are tied to the same factor again.

Yuriko Koike, the Tokyo Governor, needs to enforce restrictions on the sex entertainment districts. It is inexcusable that she can’t clamp down on this seedy reality during the coronavirus crisis. Hence, this angle keeps on giving the coronavirus a chance to spread.

Koike uttered, “not to go out to nightlife districts in order to avoid being infected or infecting others.”

Technically, host clubs, sexually related bars, and others are still under the request to close. Yet enforcement is mild in Japan even if the majority of companies abide by restrictions.

The Sun uttered, “Officials believe about 25 percent of all cases within the ward can be linked to the sex industry – and they fear the numbers of infections are much higher.”

Kabukicho and other sex entertainment districts can’t keep on threatening the livelihoods of people in Tokyo. Equally, these areas are responsible for infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. After all, many people have refused to say how they caught the coronavirus. This is based on being married, in relationships, embarrassed, and other factors.

The Asahi Shinbun reports, “Multiple employees in the chain were confirmed infected with the virus in April, coinciding with the period when the number of new COVID-19 cases in the capital exceeded 100 almost daily.”

Of course, sex entertainment districts aren’t the sole factor. Yet it is an area known to have spread the coronavirus. Hence, all negative angles need to be curtailed until the coronavirus is under control.

People in Tokyo want a return to normal because many companies, especially family-owned, are under economic stress. Therefore, it is galling that workers, family-owned companies, and the general public are suffering based on the selfishness of a small minority.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11304810/sex-workers-coronavirus-japan-tokyo/

http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/13429850

