Russian Federation increases its military power on the Crimean Peninsula: S-400 surface-to-air missiles

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation is increasing its military hardware in Crimea based on possible provocations from Ukraine and the intrigues of NAT0 powers. Of course, other factors apply to shore up all geopolitical areas of the Russian Federation that face possible external intrigues. Therefore, a new division of the advanced S-400 surface-to-air-missiles to such a strategic part of the Russian Federation will be viewed negatively by Ukraine.

On top of this, the NATO alliance that seeks to contain the Russian Federation will be monitoring events closely – while also increasing pressure in the Baltics and among Scandinavian nations. However, in the corridors of power in Moscow, the deployment of the S-400 surface-to-air-missiles is a firm reminder to America that external meddling will not be tolerated. Hence, the meddling of Washington or fellow NATO members will not undermine the defense of the Crimean Peninsula.

It became known in late 2017 that America would strengthen the defensive capabilities of Ukraine. For example, officials from America stressed that Javelin anti-tank missiles were in-line to be sold to Ukraine.

TASS reports, “Early last year, a regiment of the Southern Military District, armed with S-400 systems, assumed combat duty in Crimea. These were the first S-400 systems deployed to the peninsula. Earlier reports said two battalions with S-400 systems would take up combat duty in Crimea in the beginning of 2018.”

Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation in 2014 at the expense of Ukraine. Elites in Moscow pointed to history and that the overwhelming majority of people on the Crimea desired to join the Russian Federation. Of course, the government of Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO powers all dispute the annexation by the Russian Federation. Therefore, economic sanctions remain in place against the Russian Federation and the situation remains tense.

Reuters reports, “The new air defense system, designed to defend Russia’s borders, can be turned into combat mode in less than five minutes, Interfax news agency quoted Viktor Sevostyanov, a commander with Russia’s air forces, as saying.”

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ukraine-crisis-crimea-russia/russia-deploys-more-surface-to-air-missiles-in-crimean-build-up-idUSKBN1F20BD

http://tass.com/defense/984945

