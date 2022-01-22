Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen kill many: Endless suffering

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition is responsible for the deaths of at least 60 people in the province of Saada. This comes after airstrikes hit a detention center. Hence, the latest deaths join a never-ending list of massacres irrespective of which side is responsible – the Saudi-led coalition or Houthi forces supported by Iran.

The BBC reports, “Hours after the air strike, rescue workers were still pulling bodies out of the rubble, and hopes of finding survivors are fading, says BBC Middle East correspondent Anna Foster.”

In November, Houthi forces killed many civilians after hitting a holy Muslim mosque and religious school. Women and children were killed during this brutal attack.

The Information Minister, Moammar al-Eryani, said, “Once again, the Iranian-backed Houthi militia targets residential communities in Al Juba district, south of Marib governorate, this time with two ‘Iranian-made’ ballistic missiles that hit a mosque and Dar Al Hadith in the overcrowded area of Al Amoud and displaced families from outside the district, killing 29 civilians, including women and children.”

This time, the Saudi-led coalition is responsible for killing many people. Indeed, the airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition was condemned by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Concerning the recent upsurge in airstrikes Reuters reports, “It has intensified air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets after the group carried out an unprecedented assault on coalition member the United Arab Emirates on Monday and further missile and drones launches at Saudi cities.”

The tragedy of the war in Yemen is summed up by James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF. He said, “A child dies in Yemen of something that is preventable every 10 minutes. And that is certainly a number that unfortunately has not changed in the last couple of years…Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child. Incredulously, it is getting worse.”

Houthi forces understood that intensified airstrikes would be unleashed by Saudi-led forces concerning the recent attack against the United Arab Emirates. Therefore, irrespective of which side committed the latest massacre, the result is the loss of life in non-combatants.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/several-killed-air-strike-detention-centre-yemens-saada-reuters-witness-2022-01-21/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-60092458

