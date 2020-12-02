Seriously ill Covid-19 cases reach a record high in Japan

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The number of seriously ill coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reached a record high in Japan. Hence, with 472 people deemed critical, it is clear that certain parts of Japan are witnessing a growing problem.

Despite this, it still appears that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is more focused on the economic angle. Thus mixed messages are confusing people. For example, people are being told to take full precautions but the internal tourist campaign continues in the majority of the country.

Tamura Norihisa, the Health Minister, uttered, “The number of people in serious condition tends to lag behind new cases. So the fact that serious ones have increased to nearly 500 means we’re facing a sense of crisis.”

However, despite the recent upturn in new coronavirus cases, it is apparent that Suga seeks to keep the economy ticking during the ongoing crisis. He said, “The government is doing everything it can to protect jobs and keep businesses alive amid the pandemic.”

It is expected that Tokyo and other major cities will announce high numbers of new infections tomorrow and the following day. Hence, this will increase pressure on Suga to compromise more about the ongoing internal tourist campaign.

Overall, Japan is entering an increasing spiral of new infections in several major cities and prefectures. Yet, despite this, no new policies are being announced to any serious degree. Therefore, the psychological angle persists for commuters and wider society in general.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

